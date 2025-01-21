'Israel must return to Gaza to finish war against Hamas'

Israel will need to return to Gaza and finish the war against Hamas after the hostages return to Israel, according to Brigadier General (Res.) Amir Avivi.
He told ILTV that he and his team at the Israel Defense and Security Forum recently met with the Defense Ministry leadership. “I was very happy about what I heard. It is crystal clear that Israel needs to win this war decisively, and winning the war means bringing the hostages home and also eradicating Hamas, ensuring that Israel and the South are safe for generations to come.”
Avivi acknowledged that releasing thousands of terrorists with blood on their hands is a “kind of setback” that goes against Israel’s goal of eradicating Hamas, but he believes it is only temporary.
“As long as we go back to fighting and finishing the job, this will be a momentary setback and not something that will have long-term repercussions,” he said.