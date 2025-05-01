‘We will go ourselves’: Druze IDF soldiers threaten action amid Syria sectarian violence

Hundreds of Druze citizens and reservists protested across Israel on Thursday, demanding stronger government action in response to ongoing sectarian violence in Syria. The demonstrations, which blocked major highways and interchanges, reflect growing anger within the community and the Israeli military over what they call the government's slow and inadequate response to atrocities committed by Syria's new ruling regime.
Protesters shut down parts of Highway 6 at the Elyakim Interchange, Highway 85 at Rameh Junction, and Highway 65 at Tzalmon Junction. The protests follow reports that at least 73 Druze civilians have been killed in Syria in recent days, with the violence blamed on forces loyal to Syria's interim president, Ahmad al-Sharaa.
Tensions are particularly high among Druze soldiers and officers within the IDF, with some accusing the government of turning its back on Syria’s Druze minority. Reservists have reportedly coordinated protest plans in closed forums, and some are openly warning they may take matters into their own hands if Israel does not act.
“There is a historic alliance of life between Jews and Druze,” one Druze IDF reservist said. “Just as we stood up to fight for this country and, if necessary, to die for it — especially after the horrors of October 7 — we must now rise and stop the current atrocities in Syria that are targeting our brothers.”
He added: “This alliance knows no borders. And if necessary, we will go ourselves to protect our families in Syria.”
The growing unrest comes as another wounded Druze victim of the violence in Syria was transferred into Israel on Thursday for treatment at Ziv Medical Center in Safed. It was the seventh such case in the past 24 hours, according to the IDF.
In recent days, Israel has conducted several warning airstrikes against jihadist groups operating near Damascus and in the Golan Heights region, including near the Druze village of Hader. These operations were carried out at the direction of the political leadership, following instructions from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz.
Katz issued a statement Thursday warning the Syrian regime that continued attacks on the Druze population would draw a strong Israeli response. “If the attacks on Druze in Syria do not stop, we will respond with severity,” he said. “We are committed to defending the Druze and are closely monitoring developments.”
Some Druze officers currently serve along the Israeli-Syrian border and have been involved in coordination efforts with civilians in the buffer zone. Earlier this week, about 60 Syrian Druze religious leaders were allowed into Israel via the Quneitra Crossing, controlled by the IDF, to visit relatives during the Druze holiday of Nabi Shu’ayb.
The White House also weighed in Thursday. Spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said the U.S. is “closely monitoring” the situation and is “fully aware—putting it mildly—of the recent violence against the Druze minority.” She urged Syria’s interim authorities to hold those responsible accountable and to ensure the safety of all civilians.
The Syrian regime denies involvement in the violence, which erupted earlier this week in the town of Jaramana near Damascus. The unrest was sparked by a voice recording — of questionable authenticity — allegedly insulting the Prophet Muhammad and attributed to a Druze cleric. The sheikh denied involvement, but that failed to stop a wave of violent reprisals that left dozens dead and wounded.
Druze religious leader Sheikh Hikmat al-Hijri condemned the attacks and called for international intervention. “This massacre, which we never expected, was meant to sow terror,” he said. “We no longer trust a regime that claims to be a government while unleashing affiliated armed groups on civilians.”
He added: “We ask the international community to stop ignoring this and to intervene immediately to end the bloodshed.”