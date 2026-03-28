Tragedy in France: 12-year-old Israeli girl killed in ski resort bus accident

A 12-year-old Israeli girl was killed overnight (between Friday and Saturday) when a bus rolled down a slope at a ski resort in the Savoie region of the French Alps. Fourteen other Israeli tourists were on board, having left their hotel en route to the airport.
According to French reports, the incident occurred shortly after 12:30 a.m., as the bus departed the Val Thorens resort. The driver exited the vehicle to address a malfunction, at which point the bus rolled backward, fell about 10 meters and overturned.
In addition to the girl who was killed, eight people were lightly injured and taken to a hospital in Albertville, local authorities said. The remaining passengers were treated at the scene.
Albertville Deputy Prefect Bruno Charlot told AFP the bus rolled down a steep, vegetation-covered slope before coming to rest against a stone structure. The driver was tested and found not to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs.