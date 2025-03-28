Trouble in paradise: Tensions in Sri Lankan beach town over influx of Israeli tourists

A growing influx of Israeli tourists, particularly those with military backgrounds, is fueling tension in the southeastern Sri Lankan coastal town of Arugam Bay, prompting concerns among local residents, business owners and community leaders about foreign influence, gentrification and cultural friction.

The town, known for its surf-friendly beaches and tranquil setting, typically sees an influx of tourists between April and October. However, as the upcoming surfing season nears, some locals are expressing alarm over what they describe as the "increasing presence of Israeli nationals with ties to military forces and Zionist organizations".

3 View gallery Arugam Bay ( Photo: Shutterstock )

According to a report published by local outlet Groundviews, the Israeli presence is especially visible in the surfing sector. Tourists from Israel are often seen traveling in groups, relying on Israeli-run services, bringing medical teams from Israel and purchasing scooters and tuk-tuks for personal use. The report argues that this has created a “parallel tourism network” that is largely detached from the local community.

“The most visible symbol of the Israeli presence is the Chabad House,” wrote author and human rights activist Shreen Abdul Saroor. Located on Mafasa Mosque Road, the center serves as a place of worship for Israeli tourists. The surrounding area has become overcrowded in recent years, and Saroor said that the sale of land to foreign investors—particularly Israelis—has intensified fears of gentrification and the displacement of the local Muslim-majority population.

Tensions have also arisen over cultural differences. Locals have reported discomfort over Israeli tourists wearing swimsuits and bikinis in public spaces near mosques and schools. Residents say such behavior shows disregard for local customs and religious norms.

Beyond cultural issues, concerns over national security and surveillance are mounting. Following a U.S. Embassy alert in October 2024, which prompted the evacuation of American and Israeli tourists, tourism in Arugam Bay slowed significantly. Visa renewals have since been restricted, and local hotel owners report declines in business.

3 View gallery ( Photo: Asaf Kamer )

Despite these hurdles, many Israeli tourists—some of whom hold dual citizenship or long-term U.S. visas—have remained in the area and in some cases established businesses with local partners. Business leaders are increasingly worried that foreign-backed ventures are sidelining local enterprises.

The increased presence of security forces is adding to local frustration. Four permanent military checkpoints have been set up along a five-kilometer stretch of Pottuvil Main Road, and military patrols have become common. What were initially welcomed as protective measures are now viewed by many residents as disruptive and unnecessary.

“There is a concern that this level of security may be intended to divert tourism away from the East Coast and make room for foreign investors, especially those linked to Israeli interests,” the report said.

Law enforcement measures have also drawn criticism. Authorities are reportedly requesting daily updates from hotels on the nationalities of guests, and a public WhatsApp group has been launched to track tourist movements. In one instance, police provided a personal security escort to an Israeli tourist, prompting discomfort among other guests.

“The disproportionate level of protection given to Israeli tourists has led to accusations of a double standard,” Saroor wrote. “Locals feel their safety and privacy are being compromised for the sake of foreign nationals.”

3 View gallery ( Photo: Asaf Kamer )

Saroor also warned that the Chabad House, which draws hundreds of worshippers on Friday evenings, may be at risk of attack. President Anura Kumara Dissanayake recently highlighted security threats in Parliament, while some Sri Lankan newspapers have reported the emergence of a radical Islamic group in Kalmunai, about an hour from Pottuvil.

Given the recent escalation in Gaza and what Saroor described as “brutal killings by Israeli occupation forces,” there is growing animosity toward Israelis in general. With the April surfing season approaching, she warned that the arrival of Israeli military personnel recovering from war fatigue could make Arugam Bay a potential target.

The Arugam Bay Hoteliers Association has called on Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Tourism to reduce military presence in the town and to replace patrols with civilian security forces. The group also requested action to address overcrowding and noise around the Chabad House, arguing that current security policies are harming the tourism sector.