Israelis attacked on vacation in Thailand, claim 'nationalist motive'

The man who escaped had met the two others shortly before the incident, and they knew nothing about him. There are no indications that anything has happened to him. Conversations with the families of the two other Israelis indicate that the attackers were French tourists of Arab origin.

According to the Israelis’ account, the Frenchmen approached them after realizing their national identity, and a confrontation quickly escalated into physical violence. The Israelis fled to the restroom, but the attackers pursued them, robbed them and beat them with clubs. Police were called to the scene and broke up the fight. Koh Samui police have opened an investigation and are attempting to locate the suspects.

