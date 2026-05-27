Israelis attacked in Cyprus as terror plot fears grow

Israel’s ambassador to Cyprus said Wednesday that three Israelis were attacked this week in Nicosia, with one of them stabbed, as Cypriot authorities investigate a separate suspected terror plot against Israeli and Jewish targets.

Ambassador Oren Anolik said two Syrian nationals were arrested on suspicion of involvement in Monday’s attack.

1 View gallery A pro-Palestinian demonstration in Nicosia, Cyprus ( Photo: Hasan MROUE / AFP )

“I am deeply shocked by the violent attack against Israeli citizens in Nicosia solely because of their visibly Jewish appearance,” Anolik wrote on X. “Such antisemitic violence has no place in Cyprus.”

He thanked Cypriot police for quickly arresting the suspects and said those responsible must be brought to justice.

“Against the backdrop of a worrying and unusual rise in antisemitic incidents in Cyprus, clear and firm condemnation by leaders across the country is essential,” he said.

The attack comes as Cypriot media reported over the past week that security services and police had thwarted terror attacks planned against Israeli and Jewish targets in Larnaca. During searches, police arrested two suspects and found materials that could be used to manufacture explosives.

Local media reported Saturday that two men, ages 32 and 38 and not Cypriot citizens, were arrested in Larnaca on suspicion of planning attacks against Israeli and Jewish targets. A local court extended their detention by eight days.

Police spokesman Veron Viros told reporters the case was being investigated in cooperation with other competent state authorities and international agencies “as part of Cyprus’ international obligations.”

Asked whether there was a broader concern, Viros said the investigation was ongoing and focused on the Larnaca area.