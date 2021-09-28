Israel 'happy' to take part in Expo 2020 Dubai fair

Israel is gearing up to take part in Expo 2020 Dubai when the world fair opens Friday, a spokesman said, a year after the UAE and the Jewish state normalized ties.

"We're very happy to be here," Menachem Gantz told AFP, the spokesman of Israel's Pavilion at the six-month world fair.

People take pictures in the Israel pavilion during a media tour ahead of the opening of the Dubai Expo 2020 in the Gulf Emirate ( Photo: AFP )

"This is the first time the expo is in the Middle East, and the first time Israel is participating in an event of such a large scale and importance (in an Arab country)".

On September 15 the United Arab Emirates marked one year since normalizing ties with Israel, a move that leaders hope could reap a trillion dollars in trade and business.

Previously, Egypt and Jordan were the only Arab states to have peace agreements under which they recognize Israel, and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called the deal a "betrayal" of their cause.

After the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan also agreed to normalize ties.

The Israeli pavilion, which includes a large illuminated sign saying "Towards Tomorrow" using both Arabic and Hebrew -- will be open to all.

A visitor takes a selfie with Israeli pavilion official Josh Bendit in front of a sign reading 'toward tomorrow' in words written in characters that can be read by both Hebrew and Arabic speakers during a media preview ( Photo: AFP )

Inside, pathways run between sand dunes made of a thin layer of concrete and sand-colored rubber.

"Our pavilion... is made of things that integrate us, that show how similar we are," Gantz said.

"The 'sand' we're standing on symbolizes the dunes, and the topography of Israel and the Emirates is very similar to it."

The UAE and Israel have sought to emphasize the economic dividend offered by normalization.