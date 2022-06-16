Herzog hosts annual presidential award for outstanding volunteerism

President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday hosted the 48th annual Presidential Award for Volunteerism ceremony and presented the award to 12 individuals and organizations in recognition of their outstanding contribution to Israeli society.

The award winners were hand-picked by the National Council for Volunteering in Israel (CVI) and an advisory panel appointed by the president himself.

President Herzog and his wife Michal gave a joint speech together at the opening of the ceremony.

"With this award, we want to thank you in the name of all the Israeli people for your important work," he said.

"Today, perhaps more than ever, the onus is on us to recognize the fascinating diversity of Israel, to see it as an essential added value and choose unity. These are the things that build us as a nation and a state."

The first lady added: "We found Israeli heroines and heroes, righteous people who work day and night for the sake of the nation. Looking at you, we see the beautiful side of Israel."

Among the winners is Rabbi Yossi Erblich, the founder of the Lema'anchem — an organization providing professional counseling and guidance to patients in Israel and abroad.

Erblich, a father of six from Bnei Brak, personally guides thousands of patients on the path to recovery and keeps in touch with them on a daily basis. Erblich continued his industrious ways throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and worked to raise awareness about the importance of vaccines, especially among the ultra-Orthodox sector.

Upon receiving the award, Rabbi Erblich took the opportunity to thank the doctors in Israel who are "the tip of the spear in saving lives and devote their time and skills with love and dedication for our patients."

The youngest individual to win this year's edition of the award was 16-year-old Maor Romem — a high school student distinguished for her social initiatives and gives lectures to teenagers through which she encourages volunteer work in the community.

The presidential award was also presented to 89-year-old Nina Weiner, the founder of the Israel Scholarship Education Foundation (ISEF) which has been working over the past 40 to advance youths from geographical and social peripheries, minimize gaps within Israeli society and promote equality.

Subhiya Nagnagiyeh, a 58-year-old from the predominantly Arab city Baqa al-Gharbiyye, received the award for her extensive charity work for the sake of her community. In her 12 years of volunteering, she has helped many families in need raise money, food and clothing.

The award was also presented to Anat Samson-Joffe, the founder of Bisvhil Hamachar (Path to Tomorrow) which helps soldiers coping with PTSD to better process their experiences from the battlefield through unique journeys.

Several groups and organizations also received the prestigious award for their outstanding work:

The Interfaith Encounter Association, which tries to create a dialogue between different sectors of Israeli society.

The Israel Stuttering Association, which supports people who stutter and their families through education about the condition and through the provision of affordable treatment.

Bishvil Hachaim (For Life), an organization that supports families whose loved ones committed suicide and works to prevent suicide on a national level.

Going out for Change - Going out to Learn, a group that helps individuals who left the ultra-Orthodox community integrate into Israeli society.

Lo Omdot Mineged (not standing aloof), an organization that provides material and emotional support to women working in prostitution.

Eran, provides emotional first aid by telephone and the internet.