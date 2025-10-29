Knesset advances bill to split attorney general’s powers amid coalition deal with ultra-Orthodox parties

of the Religious Zionism party, passed with the support of ultra-Orthodox lawmakers who secured a political concession in return — expanded authority for rabbinical courts to rule on alimony cases. The legislation now moves to committee deliberations before further readings.

of the Religious Zionism party, passed with the support of ultra-Orthodox lawmakers who secured a political concession in return — expanded authority for rabbinical courts to rule on alimony cases. The legislation now moves to committee deliberations before further readings.