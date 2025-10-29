Knesset advances bill to split attorney general’s powers amid coalition deal with ultra-Orthodox parties

The Knesset approved in a preliminary vote a bill to divide the attorney general’s powers into three separate roles, backed by ultra-Orthodox factions after a political deal; Justice Minister Levin called the legal system 'corrupt to the core'

Amir Ettinger|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Simcha Rothman
Knesset
Gali Baharav-Miara
Attorney General
The Knesset on Wednesday approved in a preliminary reading a controversial bill to divide the powers of Israel’s attorney general into three separate roles — a proposal that reignites the government’s long-running battle with the legal establishment.
The bill, introduced by MK Simcha Rothman of the Religious Zionism party, passed with the support of ultra-Orthodox lawmakers who secured a political concession in return — expanded authority for rabbinical courts to rule on alimony cases. The legislation now moves to committee deliberations before further readings.
3 View gallery
מליאת הכנסתמליאת הכנסת
MK Simcha Rothman
(Photo: Alex Kolomoisky)
Under Rothman’s proposal, the attorney general’s current powers would be split among three new positions: the attorney general, the head of public prosecutions, and the state’s legal representative in court. Each would serve a six-year term and be appointed by the prime minister and justice minister, pending government approval. The attorney general’s legal opinions would no longer be binding.
Justice Minister Yariv Levin defended the measure, saying, “The legal advisory system is corrupt to the core.” Opposition leader Merav Michaeli countered that the bill would turn legal counsel into a political tool, saying, “The only problem with the attorney general is that she hasn’t declared Netanyahu unfit for office.”
3 View gallery
מליאת הכנסתמליאת הכנסת
Ultra-Orthodox lawmakers support the purposed bill
(Photo: Alex Kolomoisky)
Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara has opposed the move, warning in a previous opinion that it could serve the personal interests of ministers or Knesset members facing criminal investigations — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
3 View gallery
דיון ועדת החוקהדיון ועדת החוקה
Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara
(Photo: Alex Gamburg)
According to the bill’s explanatory notes, the reform seeks to eliminate “institutional conflicts of interest” inherent in the current structure, where the same official advises the government and oversees criminal prosecutions that could target its members.
The legislation echoes a similar proposal once introduced by former Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar, which would transfer the attorney general’s prosecutorial powers in cases involving public officials to the state prosecutor, under the supervision of a new senior appointments committee.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""