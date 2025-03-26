Israelis prefer pause but see war as necessary, says JNS chief

Israelis would prefer to stop fighting in Gaza but understand that, in order to finish the job against Hamas, “a return to war is probably the most important thing to do right now,” according to Alex Traiman, CEO and Jerusalem Bureau Chief at JNS.
“Israelis don't want to be fighting wars,” Traiman said. “If they can get a victory without going back to war, then that would certainly be the preference.”
He said Israelis are also willing to pause fighting in order to bring back the hostages, and that most citizens understand it is Hamas holding the hostages, as they are the terror organization’s only cards.
