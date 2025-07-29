Netanyahu weighs Gaza land annexation plan as hostage talks stall

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is considering a plan to annex parts of the Gaza Strip if Hamas again rejects a hostage and cease-fire agreement , according to two sources familiar with the matter who spoke Tuesday to ABC News.

“It’s one of several options on the table,” they said. Netanyahu also held another consultation on the hostage issue earlier in the day.

2 View gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: GPO )

At the same time, a Hamas official told AFP that the group’s negotiation team has left Doha and is heading to Istanbul to discuss recent developments, amid what the official described as a crisis in the talks. “The delegation, which includes Hamas’ deputy political chief Khalil al-Hayya, is leaving Doha for Istanbul,” the source said, adding that the terror group plans to hold meetings with Turkish officials regarding the breakdown in cease-fire negotiations last week.

In light of the annexation report, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich commented earlier Tuesday during a speech at the Katif Conference. He said that, for 20 years, the idea of returning to Gaza was considered “wishful thinking,” but claimed it is now a “realistic action plan.”

He emphasized, “We didn’t pay such a heavy price just to hand Gaza over from one Arab to another. Gaza is an inseparable part of the Land of Israel. I don’t want to go back to Gush Katif—that’s too small. We need something much bigger. Gaza now lets us think bigger.”

2 View gallery Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich

Still, some believe the talk of annexation is likely part of a negotiation strategy to pressure Hamas into returning to the table. Earlier Tuesday, Yedioth Ahronoth reported that, despite the recent stalemate, mediators and senior Israeli officials still believe there’s a reasonable chance for a partial deal—involving the release of 10 live hostages and the bodies of 15 killed hostages.

One official deeply involved in the negotiations, who had previously expressed pessimism about the deal’s prospects, said: “The initial response wasn’t good, but the gaps aren’t that wide. This is really just about decision-making.” The source added, “Netanyahu definitely wants a deal and has no Plan B, but he also doesn’t want to keep a large delegation in Cairo or Doha doing nothing while Hamas refuses to budge. So they’re applying pressure by pulling the delegation.”

“The talks aren’t really collapsing,” the source said. “Both sides still want an agreement. It’s just a matter of choosing to get it done. But day after day passes, and the hostages remain in danger.”

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

Another senior defense official offered a more skeptical perspective, saying Netanyahu’s conduct leaves only one possible conclusion: “He has no intention of ending the war.” The source questioned the Biden administration’s support for a partial deal, arguing that previous agreements showed Hamas does not uphold its end. “If the 60-day cease-fire is likely to become permanent anyway, why not just start with a permanent one?”

The official further claimed Netanyahu is deliberately pushing for a limited deal because a comprehensive one would force him to declare an end to the war—something he’s unwilling to do. “If he really wanted to end this, it would be much simpler. We wouldn’t be arguing over things like 800 meters or 900 meters of buffer zones,” he said.

Another high-level security source added, “Netanyahu is preparing the ground for a return to fighting—maybe not full-scale warfare, but something resembling the current operations.” According to several senior officials, the prime minister will likely accuse Hamas of violating the cease-fire as a pretext to resume hostilities.