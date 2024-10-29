Iran plans to triple military budget, government spokesperson says

Iran's government plans to raise its military budget by around 200%, government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani was reported as saying by state media on Tuesday, after Iran and Israel exchanged attacks in recent months.

The planned defense budget increase is part of a budget proposal that has been submitted by the government to parliament for approval.

2 View gallery Ali Khamenei, Iranian satellite launch ( צילום: Iranian Leader's Press Office - Handout/Getty Images )

"A considerable raise that amounts to 200% has been witnessed in the country's defense budget," Mohajerani said, giving no further details.

Iran and Israel have been trading missile salvoes for months, with Israel on Saturday striking Iran in retaliation for an Iranian missile barrage against Israel on Oct. 1, much of which Israel said was downed by its air defenses.

2 View gallery Military parade in Iran last September ( Photo: Atta Kenare / AFP )

Tehran said on Monday that it will "use all available tools" to respond to Israel's weekend attack on military targets in Iran.

Israel's strike on Iran last Saturday

Iran backs the Hezbollah terror group which is engaged in heavy fighting with IDF forces in Lebanon, and also the Hamas terror group, which is battling the IDF in the Gaza Strip.





Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: