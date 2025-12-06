Israeli tourists, pro-Palestinian protesters clash at Italian port

Israeli tourists arriving in the southern Italian port of Brindisi were filmed trading insults and gestures with pro-Palestinian demonstrators, prompting police intervention, according to videos circulated in Italy on Saturday.
The travelers had disembarked from the Crown Iris, a cruise ship operated by Israel’s Mano Maritime, when dozens of protesters gathered at the port as early as dawn, Italian media reported. The demonstrators, organized by a group calling itself the “Committee Against the Genocide of Palestinians,” waved flags and carried signs denouncing the ship’s arrival, which they described as carrying “Israeli soldiers posing as tourists.”
In videos published by Italian outlets, some Israelis are seen responding with middle-finger gestures, mock choking motions and shouted threats, including “Don’t mess with the Israeli people” and “I’ll kill you.” Additional footage appeared to show spitting, shoving and shouting before police moved in to separate the groups.
The demonstrators had chanted anti-Israel slogans and held banners reading “End cooperation with Israel” and “Zionists out.” The Crown Iris docked at about 8 a.m., where the confrontation unfolded on the pier.
Local police reportedly intervened to prevent further escalation. There were no immediate reports of injuries or arrests.
Italian authorities and Mano Maritime did not immediately comment.