Israeli tourists, pro-Palestinian protesters clash at Italian port

Israeli tourists arriving in the southern Italian port of Brindisi were filmed trading insults and gestures with pro-Palestinian demonstrators, prompting police intervention, according to videos circulated in Italy on Saturday.

Israeli tourists arriving in the southern Italian port of Brindisi were filmed trading insults and gestures with pro-Palestinian demonstrators, prompting police intervention, according to videos circulated in Italy on Saturday.

Israeli tourists arriving in the southern Italian port of Brindisi were filmed trading insults and gestures with pro-Palestinian demonstrators, prompting police intervention, according to videos circulated in Italy on Saturday.