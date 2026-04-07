Iran, Hezbollah launch missiles at Israel as second Passover eve begins; IDF warns of widening escalation

Iran and Hezbollah launched missile and rocket attacks on Israel on Tuesday evening, as the second eve of Passover began, underscoring continued escalation across multiple fronts.

Air raid sirens sounded across central Israel following ballistic missile launches from Iran. Emergency services said there were no immediate reports of injuries.

Interception of an Iranian missiles

Magen David Adom said that, as of early evening, no casualties had been reported despite impacts in several locations. Police said forces were operating at multiple impact sites in central Israel.

The Home Front Command later announced that civilians could leave protected spaces after the immediate threat passed. Some of the missiles were intercepted, while others fell in open areas, in line with defense policy.

At the same time, the military warned of additional threats from the north. The IDF issued an unusual maritime warning, calling on vessels off the coast of southern Lebanon to move north toward Tyre.

4 View gallery Missile interception ( Photo: Shimon Elbaz )

4 View gallery Missile debris in Rishon Lezion

“Hezbollah activity endangers vessels in the maritime area between Tyre and Ras Naqoura, which compels the IDF to act against it in the maritime domain,” IDF Arabic-language spokesman Col. Avichay Adraee said.

He added that all vessels in the affected zone must immediately sail north of the Tyre area.

4 View gallery IDF warns vessels off Lebanon coast ( Photo: IDF )

Separately, the Home Front Command reported a suspected drone infiltration in the Kiryat Shmona area and surrounding communities. Residents were later cleared to leave protected areas.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said Israel is approaching a decisive phase in its campaign against Iran.

4 View gallery IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir ( Photo: IDF )

“We are approaching a strategic crossroads in the joint campaign against Iran,” Zamir said during a military assessment. “So far, we have achieved significant accomplishments in relation to the objectives we set at the start of the operation. We will continue to act with determination and deepen the blows to the regime.”

He added that Israeli forces are continuing ground operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon, working to establish a forward defensive zone to prevent rocket fire on Israeli communities while simultaneously targeting launch capabilities deeper inside Lebanese territory.