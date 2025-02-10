IDF attacks tunnel that crossed from Syria to Lebanon, used by Hezbollah to transfer arms

Israeli Air Force fighter conducted a precise intelligence-based strike on an underground tunnel crossing from Syrian territory into Lebanese territory that was used by Hezbollah to smuggle weapons in the Beqaa area and has been struck in the past, the IDF spokesman reported late Sunday night. "The IDF is determined to prevent the restoration and use of this tunnel," the IDF spokesman said.

Additionally, the IAF struck several Hezbollah sites containing munitions and rocket launchers that posed an imminent threat in Lebanese territory.

Air Force fighter jets attacked an underground tunnel in the Beqaa Valley region in Lebanon ( Video: IDF Spokesman's Unit )

The targets struck were a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon, according to the IDF.

"The IDF continues to operate to remove any threat to the State of Israel, in accordance with the ceasefire understandings. The IDF remains committed to the understandings and will operate to prevent any attempt of rearmament or rebuild of force by the Hezbollah terrorist organization," the IDF spokesman said.

At the same time, in Lebanon, the Al-Jadeed channel reported fighter jets in the skies over Beirut and Dahieh. The Lebanese NBN network also reported Israeli attacks between the villages of Harbata and Sabona in the northern Bekaa region. According to a Lebanese report, one of the attacks in Lebanon targeted the Khalid al-Saba crossing area in Al-Hermel, which was described as "an area that witnessed a failed attempt two days ago by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham to control it."

2 View gallery Israeli Air Force fighter jets attacked an underground tunnel in the Beqaa Valley region in Lebanon ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

The Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar, affiliated with Hezbollah, reported that in addition to the Khalid al-Sabah crossing, the Zaqba crossing was also attacked - two crossings between Syria and Lebanon in the Al-Hermel area in the north and deep of the country.

Another report, by the Sabereen News agency affiliated with the pro-Iranian militias, stated that several people were injured in attacks in the border area and were taken to the hospital for treatment. According to the report, this is an area where there have been clashes in recent days between Syrian regime forces and elements supported by Hezbollah. The report said that in its attacks, Israel "is coordinating with the people of al-Julani," referring to Syrian rebel leader and interim president Ahmed al-Sharaa.

2 View gallery Smoke rises where Israeli Air Force fighter jets attacked an underground tunnel in the Beqaa Valley region in Lebanon

The attacks deep inside Lebanon come hours after Ynet reported that the IDF decided that from March 1 residents of the north will not be prevented from returning to return to their homes. Ynet learned that the IDF delivered the professional opinion today, after an updated situation assessment.

In addition, the attack comes nine days before the IDF is scheduled to evacuate and completely withdraw from southern Lebanon on February 18, in accordance with the cease-fire agreement. Army forces are scheduled to completely withdraw from all points Israel has captured in southern Lebanon, including those with important strategic-security significance for the lives of residents of the north. In light of the residents' concerns, the IDF promises that it will ensure that the villages that will be built will no longer serve as a shelter for terrorism, and that it will act to stop any attempt to restore the security threat by occupying and firing at Lebanese border settlements.