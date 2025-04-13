Man arrested after crashing stolen bus ‘trying to get home for Passover Seder’

Police say the man, in his 40s, stole the bus from a Rehovot parking lot and drove it recklessly before overturning it near the scene; no injuries reported

Police in central Israel arrested a man on Saturday night after he allegedly stole a bus from a parking lot in the city of Rehovot, claiming he wanted to "get home for the Passover Seder."
The suspect, a man in his 40s from the community of Shafir in the Shephelah region, reportedly drove the bus recklessly toward his home before crashing and overturning it near the same parking lot where the theft occurred. No injuries were reported.
The stolen bus in Rehovot
(Photo: Israel Police)
"Officers from the Rehovot station arrested the suspect and informed the security officer of the public transportation company," police said in a statement
The suspect is expected to appear before a judge after the conclusion of the Passover holiday. Authorities will seek to extend his detention pending a medical evaluation and the results of the ongoing investigation.
