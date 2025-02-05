Trump kept Gaza relocation plan tightly under wraps, report says

U.S. President Donald Trump kept his sweeping Gaza relocation plan tightly under wraps, sharing it only with his closest advisers before unveiling it publicly, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

According to two senior administration officials, the proposal for full U.S. control of Gaza and the removal of its population was kept in “absolute secrecy” within Trump’s inner circle.

US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's press conference ( Video: Reuters )

The report also revealed that even some of Trump’s staunchest pro-Israel supporters were blindsided. A longtime donor who had fundraised for Trump for years was quoted as calling the idea “crazy” and warned that it involved “too many unpredictable factors.”

During a press conference with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump doubled down on his vision, proposing a full-scale redevelopment of Gaza: “The U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it, too... We will be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site, [for] get[ting] rid of the destroyed buildings, level[ing] it out, creat[ing] an economy development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing to the people of the area."

He did not rule out deploying U.S. troops, adding, “As far as Gaza is concerned, we’ll do what is necessary. If it’s necessary, we’ll do that."

Trump further justified his plan by portraying Gaza as unlivable, saying: “Gaza has been a source of destruction and misery. The people there should go elsewhere. Many of them want to leave. 1.8 million Gazans need to go.” He suggested wealthy regional nations should fund the relocation, saying, “They can go to one place, or seven, or 12. We will make sure something incredible happens. There will be peace—no more rockets, no more killing, no more destruction.”

2 View gallery US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: AP Photo/Alex Brandon )

CNN analysts noted similarities between Trump’s Gaza proposal and his 2018 pitch to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. At their summit, Trump had presented Kim with a promotional video showcasing a futuristic skyline and suggested that Pyongyang could trade its nuclear ambitions for real estate development.

“North Koreans have beautiful beaches,” Trump said at the time. “Instead of testing missiles over the water, they could have the world’s best hotels.” That proposal was ultimately rejected, and U.S.-North Korea negotiations stalled.

Gaza was also a point of discussion in March 2023 when Trump’s son-in-law and former adviser Jared Kushner suggested Israel relocate Gaza’s Palestinian population. “Gaza’s coastline holds significant economic value,” Kushner had said at the time, sparking controversy.

Palestinian leaders swiftly condemned Trump’s proposal. Hamas issued a statement saying, “We strongly denounce the U.S. president’s remarks aimed at occupying Gaza and expelling our people. His statements are hostile and will only fuel instability in the region.”

2 View gallery Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ( Photo: AFP )

Hussein al-Sheikh, Secretary-General of the PLO Executive Committee, reaffirmed the Palestinian Authority’s rejection of any displacement plan. “The leadership stands firm: a two-state solution under international legitimacy is the path to security, stability, and peace. We were born here, we live here, and we reject all attempts to uproot us.”

Saudi Arabia, which has been central to reports of a broader regional normalization deal involving Israel, also distanced itself from Trump’s plan. Riyadh reaffirmed its longstanding stance, stating: “Saudi Arabia will not establish relations with Israel without the creation of a Palestinian state.”

The kingdom also rejected Trump’s proposal to relocate Gaza’s population, declaring: “We oppose any attempt to transfer Palestinians from their land. Our position on Palestinian rights is non-negotiable.”