In first, female IDF soldiers can choose between high or low waisted uniform

The Israeli military said Sunday that for the first time female soldiers will be able to choose between two kinds of uniforms, including a choice between high or low-waisted pants, starting next August.

According to the IDF, during the draft, female soldiers in the Israeli Ground Forces will receive three sets of uniforms, according to their choice.

2 View gallery Girls traditionally uniform on the left, boys' uniform on the right ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

The choice will be between a two-pocket pair of pants and a two-pocket shirt, similar to boys' uniform, or a pair of pants with back pockets and a shirt with one pocket similar to current girls' uniform. The female troops could also ask to combine the items from the two options.

Female soldiers in the Israeli Air Force or Israeli Navy will be able to choose either front-pocket pants with a two-pocket shirt, or two-pocket pants with a one-pocket shirt.

Soldiers who are already in service, and have more than six months of service left, will be able to receive an additional uniform of their choice. The IDF said that the distribution method has not yet been determined.

2 View gallery The experimental boots ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

In addition, the IDF said that they decided to implement the use of "experimental" boots for female troops. The pilot will begin in January, and the boots will be distributed to several soldiers to examine their comfort. If the pilot is successful, all the soldiers will receive a pair in the November 2023 draft cycle.

Meanwhile, apart from the girls' uniforms reform, the Israeli Ground Forces decided to stop handing out special enlisting kits for new combat recruits due to budget cuts. The kit was given to tens of thousands of IDF troops each day on the day of draft.