'Israeli hostages may be the only people purposely starved in Gaza'

You cannot deny that there is hunger in Gaza, according to Dan Perry, former head of the Associated Press Africa, Middle East, and Europe desks.
“There clearly is hunger in Gaza,” Perry said last week on the ILTV News Podcast. “Half of Gaza has been flattened, the economy has been destroyed. It's not by any means self-sufficient. It's blockaded from all sides — from the sea and from the air. It's under very severe military assault. I don't think food distribution is working locally in Gaza.”
Perry said he knows Gazans who subsist on a potato a day, which he called “not a good look for Israel.”
At the same time, Perry explained that not everyone in Gaza is starving. He pointed to the video released earlier this month of Evyatar David, an Israeli hostage, noting that the Hamas operative in the video was clearly well-fed.
“He [David] is obviously being purposely denied food,” Perry said. “I would have to say that the Israeli hostages probably are among the few, and perhaps the only people, in Gaza who are being purposely starved.”
Nonetheless, he said it is a “moral abomination” for any Israelis to call for halting humanitarian aid to Gaza or to claim there are no innocent people in Gaza.
