Singer Eyal Golan denies sexual misconduct claims, says he is victim of extortion

Popular singer Eyal Golan acknowledged on Wednesday that he is the subject of a public sexual misconduct complaint but denied the allegations, calling the matter an extortion attempt and “completely false.”

In a social media post, Golan said he was not hiding and confirmed that the case involves him. “This is an attempt to extort me,” he wrote, asserting that he has been the target of “major extortion attempts and threats that have no basis” for several months. “The story from ten years ago that suddenly ‘woke up’ is completely false and part of the extortion attempt that has continued for months.”

3 View gallery Eyal Golan and the complaintant

Golan said he possesses “all the evidence, recordings and messages that prove everything is false and is in the hands of the relevant authorities.” “This time I cannot remain silent!” he wrote, urging followers to “ring the alarm bell.” ynet has learned that Golan recently consulted with a prominent criminal defense attorney.

The complaint against Golan, brought by a woman in recent months, has played out in social media posts in which she hinted at Golan’s involvement and referenced a nightlife figure by name. She wrote that “what I have on my phone will shock you” and “there are things that Yom Kippur cannot atone for,” and alleged that various parties tried to persuade her to remove her posts. Police said they have examined the question of statutes of limitations since the complaint was filed about six months ago.

Earlier Wednesday, police questioned two suspects believed to be connected to the case.

According to a report by Channel 12 news, the accuser, a cosmetician, said in a polygraph interview that Golan came to her clinic for a facial treatment. She said he was lying on the treatment bed when she turned her back “and he was with his pants down, without underwear, and his genitals exposed.” She alleged he asked her, “How am I in (a sexual act)?” and commented, “You have beautiful lips,” before later asking her to send nude photos, which she refused, the report said.

3 View gallery Eyal Golan ( Photo: Screengrab )

Police said the complaint involves separate incidents that allegedly occurred several years ago in various cities around the country. The case has been reviewed by the State Prosecutor’s Office and referred to the regional fraud unit. “Beyond that, there is nothing to expand upon at this stage regarding the examination of the file, including the identities of those involved,” police said.

According to associates of Golan, as reported Tuesday by Reshet News, he was extorted by an individual posing as an investigator, who approached them and hinted at a proposed arrangement to help cancel the complaints.

Golan’s attorney, Tal Gabai, called it “an extremely serious extortion case in which there has been an attempt to blackmail Eyal Golan in recent months.” Gabai said the defense has “unequivocal evidence and recordings that refute the claims published in the media.” He added, “There is no doubt that when the event becomes clear and the details are released, it will be clear beyond any doubt that this is another attempt to harm Eyal, which will not succeed. We reject this criminal extortion attempt outright and will take all necessary legal measures to defend Eyal’s good name.”

More than a decade ago, Golan, several associates and his father, Dani Biton, were embroiled in a case, in which police investigated allegations of consensual sex with minors. Prosecutors ultimately filed a single charge against Biton, resulting in a prison sentence and financial compensation as part of a plea deal. The investigations into Golan and the other suspects were closed without charges. Biton, who served time in prison, died in 2021 after contracting COVID‑19.

3 View gallery Taisia Zamolutzky ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky )

In 2020, the case was reopened after the accuser approached police with new testimony, but the probe was closed again in 2023 due to lack of evidence. Last December, two women — Taisia Zamolutzky and an individual identified only as “N.” — came forward publicly with allegations that Golan had allegedly encouraged them to have sex with his friend while he remained in the room.

About a week after their accusations aired, Taisia and N. testified before the Knesset’s Committee for the Advancement of the Status of Women at a hearing titled “Standing with Taisia Zamolutzky.” At the hearing, Taisia said she appeared to bring the matter into the public conversation. “I am here after being exposed completely openly. I came to speak on my behalf and on behalf of all the invisible girls. I was in a mechanism of exploitation and rape that operated under the auspices of Eyal Golan,” she said.

“I was easy prey with characteristics suited to abusers and exploiters. I met cruelty. You couldn’t escape that cruel mechanism. The moment I did not do what they wanted, I was left in places far from home, without money, with no way back.”

“I said ‘no’ dozens of times — it didn’t help me,” she said. “But today I want to focus on the Israel Police, which for almost a full year conducted a probe and listened to everyone except Eyal. I heard the wiretaps myself — they promised people, ‘Come, you’ll get the girl,’ crude things heard in the recordings — and they heard it all, yet did not act to prevent it.”