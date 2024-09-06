Tim Walz says voters in Michigan speak from the heart, opposing Israel's war in Gaza

"The Palestinian people have every right to life and liberty themselves. We need to continue I think to put the leverage on to make sure we move towards a two-state solution," he said in a radio interview in Michigan where there is a large Muslim population, adding that the U.S. must get Netanyahu to move in that direction.

"The Palestinian people have every right to life and liberty themselves. We need to continue I think to put the leverage on to make sure we move towards a two-state solution," he said in a radio interview in Michigan where there is a large Muslim population, adding that the U.S. must get Netanyahu to move in that direction.

"The Palestinian people have every right to life and liberty themselves. We need to continue I think to put the leverage on to make sure we move towards a two-state solution," he said in a radio interview in Michigan where there is a large Muslim population, adding that the U.S. must get Netanyahu to move in that direction.

"It's a humanitarian crisis. It can't stand the way it is," he said. "We need to find a way that people can live together in this and we’ve said it and continue to say it, getting a ceasefire with the return of the hostages and then moving towards a sustainable two-state solution is the only way forward."

"It's a humanitarian crisis. It can't stand the way it is," he said. "We need to find a way that people can live together in this and we’ve said it and continue to say it, getting a ceasefire with the return of the hostages and then moving towards a sustainable two-state solution is the only way forward."

"It's a humanitarian crisis. It can't stand the way it is," he said. "We need to find a way that people can live together in this and we’ve said it and continue to say it, getting a ceasefire with the return of the hostages and then moving towards a sustainable two-state solution is the only way forward."