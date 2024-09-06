Tim Walz says voters in Michigan speak from the heart, opposing Israel's war in Gaza

Tim Walz, Democratic vice presidential nominee said on Thursday that he will always support Israel's right to defense itself but people voicing opposition to the war in Gaza, are speaking loudly and out of the right reasons.
"The Palestinian people have every right to life and liberty themselves. We need to continue I think to put the leverage on to make sure we move towards a two-state solution," he said in a radio interview in Michigan where there is a large Muslim population, adding that the U.S. must get Netanyahu to move in that direction.
"It's a humanitarian crisis. It can't stand the way it is," he said. "We need to find a way that people can live together in this and we’ve said it and continue to say it, getting a ceasefire with the return of the hostages and then moving towards a sustainable two-state solution is the only way forward."
This was the first time Walz answered questions on the subject of the war and the U.S. policy after the October 7 Hamas massacre.
Presidential hopeful Kamala Harris said last week that Israel has a right to defend itself but how it does so, matters. "Let me be very clear. I’m unequivocal and — and unwavering in my commitment to Israel’s defense and its ability to defend itself. And that’s not gonna change," she said in her first televised interview since becoming the Democratic nominee. "But let’s take a step back. October 7, 1,200 people are massacred, many young people who are simply attending a musical festival. Women were horribly raped. As I said then, I say today, Israel had a right — has a right to defend itself. We would. And how it does so matters. Far too many innocent Palestinians have been killed. And we have got to get a deal done. We — we were in Doha. We have to get a deal done. This war must end," she said.
On Wednesday, her opponent Republican candidate and former president Donald Trump told the Republican Jewish Coalition that if Harris won the November elections, Israel would cease to exist.
"If they win, Israel is gone. Just remember that, if they win Israel is gone. You can forget about Israel. That's what will happen," Trump said