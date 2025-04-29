Netanyahu to visit Azerbaijan 10 days after Iranian president

Netanyahu will be joined in Baku by his wife Sara, at the invitation of President Aliyev. The visit will be funded by the Azeri government. The prime minister previously visited Azerbaijan in 2016. During his upcoming talks with Aliyev, Netanyahu is expected to discuss Turkey’s presence in Syria and the recent Israeli-Turkish dialogue hosted in Baku, aimed at avoiding clashes on Syrian soil. Azerbaijan has effectively positioned itself as a mediator working to stabilize regional tensions, particularly following a visit by U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff.