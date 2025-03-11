Brigadier General warns: Hamas will 'talk for years' without a firm deadline

Israel needs to draw a red line when it comes to the hostage-for-ceasefire agreement, according to Brigadier General (Res.) Amir Avivi.

Israel needs to draw a red line when it comes to the hostage-for-ceasefire agreement, according to Brigadier General (Res.) Amir Avivi.

Israel needs to draw a red line when it comes to the hostage-for-ceasefire agreement, according to Brigadier General (Res.) Amir Avivi.

He told ILTV News that Hamas will “talk and talk for years,” just as it did for five and a half years before concluding the Gilad Shalit deal, which released one Israeli soldier in exchange for more than 1,000 terrorists.

He told ILTV News that Hamas will “talk and talk for years,” just as it did for five and a half years before concluding the Gilad Shalit deal, which released one Israeli soldier in exchange for more than 1,000 terrorists.

He told ILTV News that Hamas will “talk and talk for years,” just as it did for five and a half years before concluding the Gilad Shalit deal, which released one Israeli soldier in exchange for more than 1,000 terrorists.