Hamas rocket fire targets Tel Aviv, surrounding areas













Rockets were launched from Gaza at Tel Aviv and areas in central Israel on Monday, one year after the massacre of October 7. Hamas claimed responsibility for the attack.

Rockets fired from Gaza are intercepted over Tel Aviv

Initial reports indicate a rocket landed in Holon and another in the ultra-Orthodox community of Kfar Chabad near Ben-Gurion airport, where 2 people were lightly hurt

Shooting to the center of the country ( credit: Yaron Sharon, Lior Sharon )





The military said five projectiles were launched from Khan Younis toward central Israel.

3 View gallery Rockets intercepted above Holon, south of Tel Aviv ( Photo: Shir Yaakov )

3 View gallery Damage caused by a rocket attack from Hamas in Gaza

Earlier the terror group launched a rocket attack at Gaza border communities while ceremonies commemorating the victims of the atrocities were being held there and at the site of the Nova music festival.

3 View gallery Tel Aviv under rocket fire

Northern Israel also came under rocket fire from Hezbollah in Lebanon during the morning hours as the IDF said it was bolstering its troop deployment in the ground offensive into South Lebanon to remove Hezbollah forces from the border area.

Earlier senior Hamas leader Khaled Mashal said the war has destroyed Israel's image around the world. "Israel has failed for the past year," he said, adding his thanks to Iran and Hezbollah for their part.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: