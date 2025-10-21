Woman faces arrest after flamethrower cockroach hunt sparks fire killing neighbor

plan to arrest a woman accused of accidentally setting her apartment building on fire while trying to kill a cockroach with a makeshift flamethrower, an incident that led to the death of a neighbor who fell while attempting to escape.

The fire broke out around 5:35 a.m. Monday in Osan, south of Seoul, when the woman in her 20s tried to burn a cockroach using a homemade device made from a lighter and an aerosol spray, police said.

According to investigators, the flames spread quickly after catching her bed, a pile of trash, and other items in the apartment. The woman escaped unhurt, but smoke trapped several residents on higher floors.

