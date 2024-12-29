Hundreds of terrorists captured: Massive IDF operation ending in northern Gaza yields impressive results

For the 162nd Division, which has been leading the offensive operation in the northern Gaza Strip for the past three months, the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Jabaliya was the last major Hamas stronghold in the city. Its fall this past weekend marked the conclusion of the operation in Jabaliya, although a few remaining tasks will continue this week. Over 240 terrorists were arrested during the operation, and approximately 20 were killed.

Evacuating civilians from the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza ( IDF )





Meanwhile, fighting continued on Sunday in Beit Hanoun, the primary target of IDF attacks in the northern Gaza Strip. In the afternoon, five rockets were launched from the area toward Sderot and its surroundings. IDF reports stated that three of the rockets were intercepted, while the others likely exploded in open areas.

Shayetet 13 amphibious commandos found a small cache of weapons at the hospital in Jabaliya but encountered a massive concentration of terrorists – the largest found in a single location in the Gaza Strip – who were arrested simultaneously. Commanders from the 401st Armored Brigade, which led the operation, said some Hamas terrorists wore fake bandages to disguise themselves as patients. IDF ensured the safe evacuation of medical teams, hundreds of patients, as well as displaced women and children who had taken refuge in the hospital, transferring them to the Indonesian Hospital located on the outskirts of Jabaliya’s refugee camp.

The raid on the hospital began about a week ago with an aerial pursuit of the facility, starting at 3:00 a.m. on Friday. Infantry fighters from the Shaked Battalion of the Givati Brigade, alongside armored forces from the 401st Brigade, identified two terror squads attempting to flee the hospital as forces arrived and encircled the compound within an hour. Squads were eliminated from the air, and it became apparent to the forces that most of the surrounding “civilian” buildings housed combat positions, booby traps, and hundreds of weapons. These were prepared for terrorists who were meant to emerge “innocently” from the hospital, arm themselves in these nearby buildings, and mobilize for combat.

2 View gallery Terrorists rounded up on hospital grounds ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

A D9 bulldozer operator from the 401st Brigade, a career soldier with prior experience in operations at the hospital, led the route into the compound. His alertness prevented a major disaster. From the protected cabin of his massive bulldozer, he spotted a cable stretched across the road near the hospital entrance. He halted all forces and reported that he hadn’t seen the cable before. Specialized engineering units cautiously advanced to the location and identified the cable as part of a large explosive device, which was safely neutralized.

“Kamal Adwan Hospital had become a Hamas terror base. We carefully and precisely evacuated about 600 civilians from it, while thoroughly screening for terrorists,” said IDF officials. “During the fighting on the outskirts of the hospital, forces eliminated 19 militants without any injuries among our soldiers. Hamas had heavily fortified its stronghold at the hospital. We still have follow-up tasks to complete at the site, and for now, no one will be allowed to return to it.”

“The 401st Brigade completed a targeted operation against a Hamas command center located inside the Kamal Adwan Hospital on Saturday," a message from the IDF Spokesperson said. "The forces launched a swift and covert operation, encircling the area of Kamal Adwan Hospital. As part of the operation, the forces carried out the safe evacuation of civilians from the area of the hospital. The area near the hospital is an active combat zone and rigged by terrorists with booby traps and explosives. During the operation, approximately 20 terrorists were eliminated, and powerful explosive devices planted by the terrorists were neutralized.”

2 View gallery A massive number of terrorists detained by IDF ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

The spokesperson added: “The operation was conducted following extensive intelligence-gathering efforts and based on various sources from the Intelligence Directorate and the ISA, which indicated the presence of hundreds of terrorists in the vicinity of the hospital. Field investigators from Unit 504 directed the apprehension process and conducted hundreds of field interrogations to transfer 240 terrorists belonging to the Islamic Jihad and Hamas terrorist organizations for further investigation in Israeli territory. The terrorists apprehended are expected to provide valuable intelligence to aid in the ongoing war efforts.”

According to IDF officials, this was one of the largest terrorist arrest operations conducted in a single location since the start of the war. “During the arrests, some terrorists attempted to disguise themselves as patients, and others even hid in ambulances, but they were identified by the forces and detained. Among those arrested were 15 terrorists who participated in Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel on October 7 last year,” IDF stated.

While Israeli forces operated near the hospital, terrorists fired anti-tank missiles and RPGs at the troops and attempted additional terror attacks, with no resulting casualties on the Israeli side. terrorist gunmen were eliminated in swift counterattacks. Additionally, Air Force targeted and killed militants attempting to flee the area. More than ten investigators from Unit 504 operated on the ground, utilizing advanced intelligence systems and technologies. Most of the interrogated militants were active members of the military wings of Hamas and Islamic Jihad. Some field interrogations led, in real time, to the identification of additional operatives in the area.

Humanitarian efforts

Prior to the operation, according to IDF reports, 350 patients, escorts and staff were evacuated from the hospital in recent weeks in coordination with the Gaza Coordination and Liaison Administration. Tens of thousands of gallons of fuel, along with hundreds of food and medical supply packages, were delivered to the hospital. During the operation, in coordination with the Gaza Coordination and Liaison Administration and health officials, 95 patients, escorts and staff were evacuated to the Indonesian Hospital. Additionally, 1,320 gallons of fuel, two generators, and medical equipment were delivered to maintain essential services and operate the Indonesian Hospital. Hundreds of civilians were also safely evacuated from the area through organized routes to protect their safety.

IDF identified Jabaliya as the core Hamas stronghold in the northern Gaza Strip, where hundreds of terrorists, including senior Hamas commanders, had concentrated. Despite earlier operations in the city –including a ground maneuver about a year ago and a raid by the 98th Division on its refugee camp in May – the military began operating in the area again approximately three months ago.