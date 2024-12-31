How did Jimmy Carter go from peacemaker to critic of Israel?

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, who played a pivotal role in brokering the historic Israel-Egypt peace treaty at Camp David in 1978, left behind a complex legacy, according to Gerald Steinberg, CEO of NGO Monitor.
Speaking to ILTV, Steinberg highlighted Carter’s significant contributions to the peace process, which established lasting peace between Israel and Egypt, but also noted the tensions and difficulties Carter faced with Israeli leaders, including Menachem Begin and Yitzhak Rabin.
Steinberg also addressed Carter's later criticism of Israel, attributing it to his frustration with Israeli policies and his embrace of Palestinian narratives, which led to strained relationships with Israeli leaders in his post-presidency years.
Watch the full interview: