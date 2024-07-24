Netanyahu is a brilliant orator sending jabs at Biden

Returns alongside advocacy/Itamar Eichner from Washington
In his fourth time addressing a joint session of Congress, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has done a service to Israel's image abroad. He reminded the world that he is an articulate speaker in English.
He did not bring a new message in his address to the joint session but attempted to return Israel to a bi-partisan political consensus, although not with great success.
While Democrats clapped and cheered during the dozens of standing ovations, it was hard to ignore their displeasure at certain parts of the prime minister's speech. The Republicans, on the other hand, were pleased.
Netanyahu said he hoped for a Middle East security alliance, in his address, but he did not mention Saudi Arabia among the nations that may forge peace with Israel. He attempted to rebrand the Abraham Accords as the so-called Abraham Alliance against Iran.
U.S. President Joe Biden had been promoting Saudi peace with Israel before the Hamas massacre.
Netanyahu also refrained from addressing the conflict with the Palestinians and referred only to the opinion of the International Court of Justice, given last week, when he criticized the court for accusing Israel of genocide against Palestinians and of starving the population in Gaza.
In his speech, Netanyahu described Iran as the biggest enemy of Israel and the United States, and accused Tehran of using its proxies - including Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis - against both nations.
He did not mention the proposal for a cease-fire in exchange for the release of the Israeli hostages held by Hamas but presented his vision of Gaza after the war, under the rule of Palestinians that he said were not seeking the destruction of Israel and did not incite against it.
Netanyahu praised former president Donald Trump, who is the Republican nominee for president, in his speech, thanking him for his support of Israel and for recognizing Jerusalem as its capital when he served as president. His comments could be construed as intervening in the U.S. presidential race.
Although Netanyahu was careful to thank U.S. President Joe Biden for his support of Israel and for the military aid provided to fight Hamas, he was also critical, as illustrated by this comments on the need to provide more aid after the Biden administration withheld some munitions out of concern that they would be used in densely populated areas of Gaza. "Give us more tools and we will get the job done quicker," Netanyahu said.
He also criticized Biden for warning that civilians would be killed in an offensive on Rafah and told the session that the IDF had succeeded in moving the civilian population out of harms' way.
An excellent speech, but not a very successful one / Ron Ben Yishai
Netanyahu delivered an excellent speech to the joint session of Congress on Wednesday night, but aside from asking to speed up arms shipments and announcing that Israel and the U.S. have developed a sophisticated weapon (a version of it used in the retaliation operation in Iran), the prime minister did not say anything new. He tried to return Israel to the center of the political map and re-create a bi-party consensus around Israel, and it was not entirely successful. Not all members of Congress applauded him.
Netanyahu flattered Biden because he needs him in the coming six months, and flattered Trump because he believes he will win the election. He didn't mention Kamala Harris by name, but mocked her indirectly when he talked about the American fears of thousands of dead in Rafah if we go in there. He's probably mad at her because she didn't show up for the speech.