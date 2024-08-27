Watch: Farhan Alkadi walks off helicopter moments after rescue from Gaza

The IDF released on Tuesday footage and photos documenting the rescue of Qaid Farhan Alkadi from the Gaza Strip by IDF troops after 326 days in Hamas captivity.
The materials include video of Alkadi, 52, being rescued, as well as a photo of him with Brig. Gen. Itzik Cohen, Commanding Officer of the 162nd Division, moments after the operation.
Additional footage shows Alkadi meeting with Brig. Gen. Cohen and the Commanding Officer of Shayetet 13, Capt. A. The release also includes images and video of the helicopter landing at Soroka Medical Center, where Alkadi was taken for medical evaluation.