ICC slams Germany's Merz for inviting Netanyahu despite warrants

The International Criminal Court in the Hauge on Monday rejected statements made by Friedrich Merz leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) who said he had invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to visit and would find a way for him to do so without being arrested under a warrant by the International Criminal Court.
The ICC said in a statement that states have a legal obligation to enforce its decisions, and any concerns they may have should be addressed with the court in a timely and efficient manner. "It is not for states to unilaterally determine the soundness of the court's legal decisions," said the ICC.
The ICC issued arrest warrants last November for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and then defense minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes committed during the ongoing Gaza wa
The Prime Minister's office (PMO) said an invitation from Merz has already been received. "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had a warm conversation with Friedrich Merz following his win in the German elections and congratulated him.," the PMO said. "Merz thanked the prime minister and said he would invite him to an official visit to Germany in a blatant response to the scandalous decision by the ICC to define the prime minister as a war criminal.
Netanyahu said in his own statement that he looks forward to working with Merz in close cooperation to strengthen the partnership between Israel and Germany.