Palestinian Islamic Jihad releases propaganda video featuring Israeli hostage

Palestinian Islamic Jihad released a propaganda video on Monday evening depicting Elad Katzir, 47, an Israeli hostage who was kidnapped to the Gaza Strip on October 7. Ynet has chosen not to publish the video, respecting the wishes of his family. Katzir was previously featured in a PIJ video published on December 20.
The latest video appears to have been filmed recently. In it, Katzir is heard expressing sympathy for the Adar family, mourning the death of his friend Tamir Adar, the eldest grandchild of Yafa, who was released from Hamas captivity.
Katzir was kidnapped from Nir Oz, where he worked as a farmer. He is the son of Hanna, 76, who was also released in a hostage deal in November and has been hospitalized in critical condition since.
As of now, there are no significant ongoing negotiations for an agreement for the release of the hostages. Qatar's Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Thani acknowledged on Sunday that the assassination of Hamas deputy leader Selah Al-Arouri has affected Doha's efforts to broker talks between Hamas and Israel. Nonetheless, he affirmed that Qatar is persistently working to mediate dialogue between the two sides.