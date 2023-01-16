Herzi Halevi officially steps in as IDF chief

Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi on Monday officially stepped into his new position as IDF chief of staff, replacing his predecessor Aviv Kochavi.

Halevi begins his term as military chief at a time when the IDF is facing increasing challenges, including tensions in the West Bank, Iranian attempts of entrenchment in the region, and a compromised authority over Israel's security forces - brought on by the new right-wing and religious government.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Galant both attended the official ceremony, honoring Halevi with his new title.

"In the face of the threats to Israel, especially from Iran and its terror affiliates, we must demonstrate determination of purpose," said Netanyahu at the ceremony. "This is what we have done in the last decade and this is what we will continue to do.

"Iran is responsible for 90% of the problems of the Middle East. This regime threatens to destroy us and harm other countries. The IDF, together with the Mossad and Shin Bet, will do whatever is required. We will not be dragged into wars. But, there are situations in which we will have to show a willingness to sacrifice in order to maintain our freedom, our security and our very existence."

Born in 1967 into a religious family in Jerusalem, Halevi earned degrees in philosophy and business from the Hebrew University and holds a Master's degree in human resources management from the National Defense University in Washington.

He was given his name in honor of his uncle, also a paratrooper, who was killed during the 1967 Six Day War, as Israeli forces recaptured the Old City of Jerusalem.

Halevi joined the IDF in 1985 in a paratroopers unit before being promoted to the elite Sayeret Matkal special forces unit which he led for years. In 2014 he was appointed as head of military intelligence, and four years later was named head of the southern command. overseeing the Gaza border and later commanded the Northern region as well.

Outgoing chief of staff Kohavi told Ynet in an interview ahead of his resignation, that the government’s plan to restructure the IDF's authority in the West Bank, and the new role within the Defense Ministry given to Finance Minister and Religious Zionism head Bezalel Smotrich, was of great concern.

According to coalition agreements, Smotrich will be able to appoint generals within the Coordinator for Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) unit and its office overseeing Jewish settlements. ,