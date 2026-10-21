IDF eliminates Hamas commando linked to attack that killed 4 Israeli soldiers

The IDF and Shin Bet said Wednesday that they had killed a Hamas Nukhba terrorist involved in planning an explosive device attack that killed four Israeli soldiers in the Gaza Strip in September 2025.
Musa Abd Muhammad Hamouda, a member of Hamas' military wing, was killed Sunday in an airstrike in the Gaza City area, according to a joint statement by the military and security agency.
Hamouda was involved in planning the September 8, 2025, attack that killed four soldiers serving in a tank crew from the IDF's 52nd Battalion: Lt. Matan Abramovitz, Sgt. Amit Aryeh Regev, Staff Sgt. Uri Lamed and Sgt. Gadi Cotal. The soldiers were serving under the 162nd Division during Operation Gideon's Chariots.
According to the military, the strike targeting Hamouda was carried out by the 215th Fire Brigade, which operates under the division.
The IDF and Shin Bet said Hamouda had repeatedly participated in attacks against Israeli troops throughout the war. More recently, according to the statement, he had been involved in planning further attacks against soldiers and Israeli civilians and in efforts to rebuild Hamas' military capabilities during the ceasefire. The military said the airstrike was carried out because of the threat he posed.