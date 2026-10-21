IDF eliminates Hamas commando linked to attack that killed 4 Israeli soldiers

Musa Abd Muhammad Hamouda, a member of Hamas' military wing, was killed Sunday in an airstrike in the Gaza City area, according to a joint statement by the military and security agency.

Musa Abd Muhammad Hamouda, a member of Hamas' military wing, was killed Sunday in an airstrike in the Gaza City area, according to a joint statement by the military and security agency.

Musa Abd Muhammad Hamouda, a member of Hamas' military wing, was killed Sunday in an airstrike in the Gaza City area, according to a joint statement by the military and security agency.

Hamouda was involved in planning the September 8, 2025, attack that killed four soldiers serving in a tank crew from the IDF's 52nd Battalion: Lt. Matan Abramovitz, Sgt. Amit Aryeh Regev, Staff Sgt. Uri Lamed and Sgt. Gadi Cotal. The soldiers were serving under the 162nd Division during Operation Gideon's Chariots.

Hamouda was involved in planning the September 8, 2025, attack that killed four soldiers serving in a tank crew from the IDF's 52nd Battalion: Lt. Matan Abramovitz, Sgt. Amit Aryeh Regev, Staff Sgt. Uri Lamed and Sgt. Gadi Cotal. The soldiers were serving under the 162nd Division during Operation Gideon's Chariots.

Hamouda was involved in planning the September 8, 2025, attack that killed four soldiers serving in a tank crew from the IDF's 52nd Battalion: Lt. Matan Abramovitz, Sgt. Amit Aryeh Regev, Staff Sgt. Uri Lamed and Sgt. Gadi Cotal. The soldiers were serving under the 162nd Division during Operation Gideon's Chariots.

According to the military, the strike targeting Hamouda was carried out by the 215th Fire Brigade, which operates under the division.

According to the military, the strike targeting Hamouda was carried out by the 215th Fire Brigade, which operates under the division.

According to the military, the strike targeting Hamouda was carried out by the 215th Fire Brigade, which operates under the division.