Suspect steals school guard's gun in central Israel, flees as police launch manhunt

A man reportedly fell near the Kanfei Ruach school in Givat Shmuel at around 7:30 a.m. and grabbed the guard's pistol when he approached to help; police say no one was injured and officers are searching for the suspect

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A suspect stole a handgun from a security guard at the Kanfei Ruach school in Givat Shmuel, central Israel, on Sunday morning and fled the scene, prompting a police search for the armed suspect.
Officers from the Mesubim police station in the Dan district launched extensive searches in an effort to locate the suspect. Police said no one was injured in the incident and that the circumstances were under investigation.
כוחות המשטרה מבצעים סריקות נרחבות לאיתור האסירים שנמלטו מהכלאכוחות המשטרה מבצעים סריקות נרחבות לאיתור האסירים שנמלטו מהכלא
Suspect steals school guard's gun in central Israel, flees as police launch manhunt
(Photo: Israel Police)
According to an account obtained by ynet, the security guard told parents that the suspect arrived at approximately 7:30 a.m. and appeared to fall to the ground. When the guard approached to assist him, the suspect grabbed his personal handgun and fled.
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