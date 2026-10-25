Suspect steals school guard's gun in central Israel, flees as police launch manhunt

A suspect stole a handgun from a security guard at the Kanfei Ruach school in Givat Shmuel, central Israel, on Sunday morning and fled the scene, prompting a police search for the armed suspect.

A suspect stole a handgun from a security guard at the Kanfei Ruach school in Givat Shmuel, central Israel, on Sunday morning and fled the scene, prompting a police search for the armed suspect.

A suspect stole a handgun from a security guard at the Kanfei Ruach school in Givat Shmuel, central Israel, on Sunday morning and fled the scene, prompting a police search for the armed suspect.

Officers from the Mesubim police station in the Dan district launched extensive searches in an effort to locate the suspect. Police said no one was injured in the incident and that the circumstances were under investigation.

Officers from the Mesubim police station in the Dan district launched extensive searches in an effort to locate the suspect. Police said no one was injured in the incident and that the circumstances were under investigation.

Officers from the Mesubim police station in the Dan district launched extensive searches in an effort to locate the suspect. Police said no one was injured in the incident and that the circumstances were under investigation.