Gaza doctor tied up with socks by cellmates for allegedly spying on Israeli prison guards

A Gaza doctor held in administrative detention in Israel was found bound with socks during an operational search by prison officers at Ganot Prison, the Israel Prison Service said.

According to the IPS, officers entered the cell as part of an operational activity and discovered the detainee restrained. An initial inquiry indicated that other prisoners held in the cell had tied him up.

Gaza doctor found bound with socks by fellow detainees in Israeli prison

The prisoners told investigators they had restrained the doctor because they feared his behavior would lead to measures against everyone in the cell. They alleged that he had tried to observe the guards’ activity and refused to stop.

The detainee, born in 2005 and from the Khan Younis area of the Gaza Strip, was admitted to IPS custody at the end of June.

The prison service said he had worked as a doctor in Gaza before his arrest. It added that while held at the Sde Teiman detention facility, he had been involved in several disciplinary incidents, including an alleged attempt to attack interrogators, resisting staff and refusing orders.

Separately, Palestinian officials said Israel released 60 Gaza detainees through the Kerem Shalom crossing.

They said the group included 20 workers and 40 detainees who had been held at a prison in the Negev. The released detainees were transferred under Red Cross escort to a hospital in Deir al-Balah.

The incidents come as Physicians for Human Rights Israel has demanded the release of 14 Gaza doctors detained during the war and held in Israel.

In a petition, the organization alleged that the doctors were being held in harsh conditions and said the policy had been implemented in IPS facilities since the beginning of the war under National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and the prison service commissioner.

The IPS has previously rejected similar allegations, saying detention conditions are determined in accordance with the law, security requirements and directives from the relevant authorities.

“Testimonies from medical workers detained over the past two years paint a grave picture of appalling prison conditions,” the organization said.

It alleged that severe medical neglect, starvation and abuse amounting to torture had become routine in Israeli detention facilities.