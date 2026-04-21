Mossad chief reveals agent killed abroad in 2023, key role in Iran operations

Mossad Director David Barnea revealed Tuesday that an intelligence officer identified only as “M” was killed abroad in 2023 while carrying out a classified mission.
Speaking at the agency’s Memorial Day ceremony, Barnea said the agent played a significant role in Israel’s campaign against Iran, including helping lay the groundwork for recent operations.
“On this day, I think of the fallen of the Mossad and their choice to dedicate years of their lives to Israel’s security,” Barnea said. “During Operation Roaring Lion, my thoughts and my heart were filled with pride for M, who was killed outside Israel while carrying out his mission.”
Key role in operations against Iran
According to Barnea, M held a central role in building operational infrastructure whose impact was felt in Israel’s latest actions against Iran.
The agent was not killed in Iran but in another country, and details surrounding the circumstances of his death remain classified. His identity has not been disclosed.
“The operations M led combined creativity, deception and advanced technology and had a significant impact on the success of the campaign against Iran,” Barnea said.
‘A commitment passed through generations’
Barnea described Memorial Day as the most difficult day of the year for the intelligence community.
“There is no other day during the year that is as difficult for us, for me, as Memorial Day for Israel’s fallen,” he said. “From the defenders of the Jewish community before the establishment of the state, through the fighters of 1948, through all the wars and up to the current campaign since October 7, there runs an unbroken thread, the commitment to defend and protect our home.”
“This is a commitment passed from generation to generation as a life mission, and each time there are those who choose to carry it on their shoulders,” he added.
Former Mossad chief warns on Iran
Separately, former Mossad director Yossi Cohen warned against relying on any potential agreement between Iran and the United States.
“We must not deceive ourselves,” Cohen said at a Memorial Day event in Jerusalem. “The Iranians will continue to lie, and we must not trust them or rest on our laurels. No agreement and no ceasefire will change their fundamental ambitions.”
Further details about the fallen agent were not released.