Dubai-Tel Aviv flight lands in Saudi Arabia after pilots reportedly brawl in cockpit, triggering hijacking alert

A Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv carrying 174 passengers, including 27 children, landed in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday after an apparent physical altercation between the pilots triggered an emergency signal that initially raised fears of a hijacking and prompted Israel to scramble fighter jets.

The aircraft briefly transmitted a code indicating possible unlawful interference while flying toward Israel. Israeli authorities initially treated the incident as a potential hijacking but later determined that the alert was apparently triggered by violence between the pilots in the cockpit.

Gallery Map showing the flight path of the plane that turned back while traveling from Dubai to Israel amid a suspected hijacking

The plane was diverted to Saudi Arabia, where it descended to a lower altitude before landing safely.

The incident prompted a major security response in Israel. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz convened an urgent security consultation, while the Israel Police Operations Division ordered the establishment of a joint command center with other security agencies.

Police Commissioner Danny Levy also held a situation assessment.

“We are preparing for every scenario,” Levy said while the circumstances aboard the aircraft remained unclear.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir conducted a situational assessment with the commander of the Israeli Air Force, the head of the Operations Directorate, the head of Military Intelligence and additional commanders.

The Flydubai aircraft had departed Dubai in the United Arab Emirates at 7:05 a.m. and was scheduled to land at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv at about 9:30 a.m.

Flydubai airliner ( Photo: Photofex_AUT / Shutterstock.com )

About 90 minutes into the flight, as the aircraft entered Jordanian airspace, it transmitted squawk code 7700, the international transponder code signaling a general emergency. It subsequently transmitted code 7500, which indicates unlawful interference with an aircraft and is commonly associated with a hijacking.

At about the same time, the aircraft turned around, headed back into Saudi airspace and began flying at a lower altitude over the kingdom. After initially heading south, it turned west while remaining over Saudi Arabia.

Israeli Air Force fighter jets were scrambled as authorities attempted to determine what was happening aboard the aircraft.

During the initial response, an Israeli security official said authorities had no definitive evidence of a hijacking but were concerned because they had been unable to establish contact with the pilot.

“There is no definitive information about a hijacking. The pilot activated a distress signal,” the official said at the time. “We are unable to establish contact with the pilot, and that is concerning.”