Iranian missiles target central, southern Israel

Two missiles were fired from Iran toward central Israel on Sunday morning, setting off air raid sirens across large parts of the country and causing damage from falling debris, as the IDF said it was continuing strikes in Tehran amid escalating fighting.

The launches triggered alerts in dozens of communities in the Tel Aviv metropolitan area, the Shfela, Lachish, the Yarkon region, the Sharon and parts of the West Bank. Sirens also sounded around Jerusalem, the Dead Sea and across southern areas.

Impact site in Holon

The IDF said the morning fire toward central Israel included a cluster-type missile. Explosions were heard in the center as air defenses responded.

Emergency services said debris fell in several locations. In Holon, damage was reported near a school after shrapnel struck the area. No injuries were reported. Additional fragments were found on major roads near Beit Dagan and in Holon, and vehicles were damaged in Tirat Yehuda.

Home Front Command search and rescue forces were dispatched to reported impact sites in central Israel. A military spokesperson urged the public to avoid gathering near affected areas and to continue following safety instructions. Magen David Adom said that at the initial stage it had not received reports of casualties linked to the morning launches in central Israel.

Later in the morning, additional launches were identified toward southern areas. Sirens sounded across wide parts of the Negev, communities near the Gaza border and in areas including Beersheba, Dimona, Arad, the Arava and the Dead Sea region.

2 View gallery Misgav Am

In the north, a direct hit was reported in Misgav Am near the Lebanon border. Magen David Adom Director-General Eli Bin said several vehicles caught fire and one person was killed. No siren had sounded in the community prior to the impact.

Earlier, rocket sirens were activated in the western Galilee, including Rosh Hanikra and the Betzet beach area. Additional alerts overnight were triggered in northern communities due to suspected drone infiltrations and rocket fire from Lebanon. Residents were instructed to enter protected spaces, and in several cases the Home Front Command later said the incidents had ended.

The renewed fire followed a night of heavy missile strikes on southern areas.

On Saturday night, Iranian missiles struck Arad and Dimona.

Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba said 115 people were wounded in the direct strike in Arad, including nine in serious condition. Thirty-one of the wounded, among them 18 children, were hospitalized.

2 View gallery Arad ( Photo: Erik Marmor/Getty Images )

Earlier, Magen David Adom reported 88 people injured in the Arad strike, including 10 in serious condition, 19 in moderate condition, 55 lightly wounded and four treated for acute anxiety.

Sixty people were wounded in the strike in Dimona, according to the hospital. A 12-year-old boy was listed in serious condition and underwent surgery, and a man in his 20s was in moderate condition. Five of the wounded were admitted to hospital wards.

Following the strikes, the Home Front Command tightened restrictions in Lachish and the Negev, limiting gatherings to 50 people provided access to a standard protected space is available and suspending in-person educational activities. The Education Ministry said physical classes would be canceled nationwide Sunday and Monday, with schools shifting to remote learning.