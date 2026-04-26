Top Netanyahu adviser Ofer Golan shifts to Ben-Gvir ahead of elections

Ofer Golan, an adviser to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and spokesman for the Netanyahu family over the past decade, will manage the strategy operation for Otzma Yehudit, the party led by Itamar Ben-Gvir.

In a statement, Otzma Yehudit said Golan, who has managed six election campaigns for Likud, “will lead the party’s strategic planning” for the upcoming elections, expected in about six months unless they are moved up.

1 View gallery Ofer Golan ( Photo: Ron Kedmi )

Golan began working as Likud’s field campaign manager in 2015. Two years later, he began serving as a spokesman for Netanyahu regarding his legal cases and issuing official statements on behalf of the prime minister’s family. In 2019, he served as Likud’s campaign manager. Earlier this month, Golan announced he was stepping down from his role as Netanyahu’s spokesman and adviser.

Last year, an indictment was filed against Golan and two other Netanyahu advisers — Israel Einhorn and Yonatan Urich — on charges of harassing Shlomo Filber after he turned state’s witness against Netanyahu in Case 4000.

“I welcome Golan’s joining. He brings extensive experience, a deep understanding of the political and media arena, and proven ability to lead winning campaigns in Israel and abroad,” Ben-Gvir said. “He will contribute greatly to leading the party to even greater achievements, strengthening the party, deepening its connection with the public, and advancing our messages with determination, responsibility and professionalism.”