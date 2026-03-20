‘Oh my God, mom, stop!’: Iranian missile strikes road meters from car in chilling dashcam footage

One of the most chilling moments of the war was captured on camera this week, as an Iranian missile struck a major highway in central Israel just meters from a moving car.

The incident, filmed from two angles, including a dashcam, shows the missile hitting Highway 431 near the Rishon Lezion interchange, narrowly missing vehicles traveling on the road.

The dashcam footage of the incident

In the footage, believed to have been recorded Monday morning, a mother and her son can be heard reacting in panic seconds before impact.

“Oh my God, I can’t believe it,” one says, as the boy shouts, “Mom, stop!”

1 View gallery Footage from the dashcam

“I’m stopping,” she replies repeatedly, moments before the missile slams into the road just ahead of them.

“Wow, what luck,” one of them adds after the impact.

The video underscores the dangers faced by civilians caught in open areas during missile attacks, particularly while driving.

Israel’s Home Front Command reiterated that upon receiving an early warning while in a vehicle, drivers should use the available time to improve their position and move closer to the best possible protected space.

If a siren sounds, drivers are instructed to slow down, safely pull over to the right side of the road, turn off the engine, exit the vehicle if it is safe to do so and take shelter in a nearby protected area such as a building or stairwell.

If no shelter is available, individuals should move away from the vehicle, lie flat on the ground and protect their heads with their hands.

Under the bridge: footage of a missile impact — and the danger ( Video: Hila Khelf )

Authorities emphasized that cars do not provide adequate protection against missile fragments or blast effects. Vehicles can be penetrated by shrapnel, windows may shatter and fuel tanks can ignite, turning the car into a fire hazard.

They also warned against taking cover under bridges, noting that shockwaves can cause structural collapse, while open-sided structures do not provide sufficient protection from blast and debris.

In cases where exiting the vehicle is not possible in time, drivers should stop, turn off the engine, crouch below window level and shield their heads to reduce the risk of injury.