Islamic State calls on followers to attack Christians and Jews in US, Europe, Israel

The Islamic State urged its supporters to carry out lone wolf attacks against Christians and Jews across the United States, Europe and Israel.

In a 41-minute-long audio speech issued on Thursday titled "By Allah, this matter will be made possible," Islamic State spokesperson Abu Hudhayfah al-Ansari praised the deadly Moscow shooting earlier in the week and called for more violence in commemoration of the 10th anniversary since the Islamist terror organization declared a caliphate in Iraq and Syria in 2014

Al-Ansari spoke about further attacks on the United States troops in Iraq and called on its cells in Mozambique and the Philippines to continue their activities.

At least 143 people were killed in Moscow on March 22, but authorities fear the death toll may rise. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, but many doubt the group had the capacity to actively participate in the organization of such a large-scale attack.