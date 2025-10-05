Missile from Yemen intercepted after sirens sound across central Israel

A missile launched from Yemen toward Israel was intercepted Sunday morning by the Israeli Air Force after air raid sirens sounded across parts of the country, the IDF said.

“Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted by the IAF. Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol,” the military said in a statement.

Earlier, the IDF had reported detecting a missile launch from Yemen and said air defense systems were engaging the threat. The army urged the public to follow Home Front Command safety instructions during the alerts.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.