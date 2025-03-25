Columbia responds to funding cuts with mask ban and oversight

Recent developments at Columbia University are making waves in the ongoing struggle over antisemitism and free speech on American college campuses. In response to demands from the Trump administration, the Ivy League institution has announced a ban on face masks during protests and a comprehensive review of its admissions practices.

CAMPUS CRACKDOWN ( ILTV )

The move comes after the administration cut $400 million in federal funding—primarily aimed at science research—accusing the university of failing to protect Jewish students from what it described as “antisemitic violence and harassment” during pro-Palestinian protests on campus. The crackdown follows a series of heated demonstrations that began after the Israel-Hamas war on October 7, 2023, and escalated when Columbia became the first university to host a pro-Palestinian encampment, sparking a movement across the U.S.

In a bid to regain funding, Columbia University is not only implementing the mask ban but also hiring dozens of police officers with the authority to arrest students on campus. Additionally, a new provost will oversee the Middle East, South Asian, and African Studies Department, which will be under special supervision for at least five years.

Interim President Katrina Armstrong reaffirmed the university’s commitment to academic freedom and free expression, while also acknowledging the institution's challenges and pledging resilience. But critics argue the federal government’s intervention is an inappropriate infringement on university autonomy, while pro-Israel students maintain that the measures are crucial for ensuring Jewish safety on campus.