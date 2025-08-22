Trump says fewer than 20 hostages alive in Gaza, families demand transparency

was now refusing to make a deal. “So now they have 20, but the 20 is actually probably not 20 because a couple maybe aren’t around any longer,” he said. “It’s a terrible thing.”

was now refusing to make a deal. “So now they have 20, but the 20 is actually probably not 20 because a couple maybe aren’t around any longer,” he said. “It’s a terrible thing.”

Trump described the situation as “extortion” and said Hamas knows that releasing the last hostages could be “the end of their lives.” He argued that Israel would have more success with a rapid military strike to retrieve them.

Trump described the situation as “extortion” and said Hamas knows that releasing the last hostages could be “the end of their lives.” He argued that Israel would have more success with a rapid military strike to retrieve them.

Trump described the situation as “extortion” and said Hamas knows that releasing the last hostages could be “the end of their lives.” He argued that Israel would have more success with a rapid military strike to retrieve them.