Trump says fewer than 20 hostages alive in Gaza, families demand transparency

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that fewer than 20 of the hostages still held in Gaza remain alive, drawing swift condemnation from the families of the hostages.
Speaking at an event, Trump claimed credit for earlier hostage releases and said Hamas was now refusing to make a deal. “So now they have 20, but the 20 is actually probably not 20 because a couple maybe aren’t around any longer,” he said. “It’s a terrible thing.”
Trump described the situation as “extortion” and said Hamas knows that releasing the last hostages could be “the end of their lives.” He argued that Israel would have more success with a rapid military strike to retrieve them.
Families of hostages in Israel called Trump’s comments both inaccurate and deeply hurtful. “There are 50 hostages,” the Hostages’ Families Forum said in a statement. “For us, each and every one of them is an entire world. If Minister Ron Dermer, who speaks only with the Americans but does not bother to meet with the families, knows something else, he should have updated us first. Our sacred duty is to prevent sacrifice and bring everyone home.”
Hours after Trump’s remarks, Israel’s hostage coordinator, Gal Hirsch, sent a message to families to reaffirm the official assessment. He said that according to Israeli intelligence, 20 hostages are confirmed alive, two are in grave condition, and 28 are dead and defined as “fallen hostages.”
The families continue to press Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government for an agreement to secure the release of those still held in Gaza.