From Tuesday: holiday school to operate only in ‘yellow’ areas that choose to open

The “School of the Holidays” program will operate during the Passover break in “yellow” areas where educational activity is permitted under Home Front Command guidelines, but only in communities that requested it and in schools with standard protected spaces.
The Education Ministry said the program will also run in “orange” areas that were granted exceptions for informal education. Due to the emergency situation, activities will be held indoors only, with no outdoor programming. The ministry said the initiative aims to provide students with a stable educational and social framework during the holiday.
The program will begin Tuesday for kindergarten children and first- and second-grade students, running for five days through the following Monday. Activities will last five hours daily and will be led by educators, support staff and additional personnel recruited by local authorities.
The program is subsidized. It will cost 10 shekels per day in lower-income municipalities, 20 shekels in mid-range areas and 30 shekels in higher-income communities.
Education Minister Yoav Kisch said the program is part of ongoing efforts to expand educational support and adapt the system to current conditions, providing continuity and a stable framework in coordination with the Home Front Command.