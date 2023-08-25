Ben -Gvir doubles down on comments igniting outrage

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said on Friday in a post, that he does not apologize nor does he retract his comments that his and his family's right to travel safely on West Bank roads, trumps the rights of Palestinians for freedom of movement. In the same post, he also invited Israel critic, model Bella Hadid to his home to see how Jews are murdered daily.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said on Friday in a post, that he does not apologize nor does he retract his comments that his and his family's right to travel safely on West Bank roads, trumps the rights of Palestinians for freedom of movement. In the same post, he also invited Israel critic, model Bella Hadid to his home to see how Jews are murdered daily.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said on Friday in a post, that he does not apologize nor does he retract his comments that his and his family's right to travel safely on West Bank roads, trumps the rights of Palestinians for freedom of movement. In the same post, he also invited Israel critic, model Bella Hadid to his home to see how Jews are murdered daily.