Hamas crushed but still terrorizing Gazans, says former Israeli security chief

Major General (res.) Yaakov Amidror, former head of Israel’s National Security Council and now a senior fellow at the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security, says the current ceasefire is “vague and fragile," a natural outcome of “a time of transformation.”

Speaking to ILTV, Amidror said that while Hamas has lost most of its military power after two years of war, it continues to terrorize Palestinian civilians inside Gaza.

“Hamas is no longer a threat to Israel,” he said, “but it remains the strongest force in Gaza, deciding who lives, who dies, and who gets food.”

Amidror blasted the international community for its “double standard,” condemning Israel’s fight against Hamas while ignoring the terror group’s ongoing executions of Palestinians in broad daylight.

Watch the full interview: