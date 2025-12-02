Putin meets Witkoff and Kushner in Moscow to discuss Ukraine peace

Russian President Vladimir Putin met U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner in the Kremlin on Tuesday for talks on a possible way to end the deadliest European conflict since World War Two .

Just before the meeting, Putin warned Europe that it would face swift defeat if it went to war with Russia, and he dismissed European counter-proposals on Ukraine as being absolutely unacceptable to Russia.

Trump has repeatedly said he wants to end the war but his efforts so far, including a summit with Putin in Alaska in August and meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, have not yet brought peace. A leaked set of 28 U.S. draft peace proposals emerged last week, alarming Ukrainian and European officials who said it bowed to Moscow's main demands on NATO, Russian control of a fifth of Ukraine and restrictions on Ukraine's army. European powers then came up with a counter-proposal and at talks in Geneva, the United States and Ukraine said they had created an "updated and refined peace framework" to end the war. "I am so pleased to see you," Putin told Witkoff and Kushner when they met on Tuesday.

"It is a magnificent city," Witkoff told Putin after earlier strolling with Kushner and the Russian leader's envoy Kirill Dmitriev on Red Square near the mausoleum of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin.

Dmitriev and Putin aide Yuri Ushakov were also at the Kremlin meeting, along with interpreters.

Just before the Kremlin meeting, Putin accused Europe of seeking to undermine Trump's peace efforts by making proposals that it knew were unacceptable to Russia.

"They are on the side of war," Putin said of the European powers. "We can clearly see that all these changes are aimed at only one thing: to block the entire peace process altogether, to make such demands which are absolutely unacceptable to Russia."

"If Europe suddenly wants to start a war with us and starts it," Putin said, then it would end so swiftly that there would be no one left for Russia to negotiate with.

Putin threatened to sever Ukraine's access to the sea in response to drone attacks on tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet" in the Black Sea. Ukraine's foreign minister, Andrii Sybiha, said Putin's remarks showed he was not ready to end the war.

Russian forces now control more than 19% of Ukraine, or 115,600 square km (45,000 square miles), up only one percentage point from two years ago, though they have advanced in 2025 at the fastest pace since 2022, according to pro-Ukrainian maps.

But nearly four years into the Ukraine war, Russia has failed to conquer Ukraine, a much smaller neighbour which has been supported by European powers and the United States.

President Zelenskiy, speaking in Dublin, said everything would depend on the talks in Moscow.

"There will be no easy solutions... It is important that everything is fair and open, so that there are no games behind Ukraine's back," he said.

Putin has said the discussions so far are not about a draft agreement but about a set of proposals that he said last week "could be the basis for future agreements".

Putin has said he is ready to talk peace but that if Ukraine refuses an agreement, then Russia's forces will advance further and take more Ukrainian territory. A Russian source said the Trump administration's attempts to secure peace represented the best chance to end the war since talks with Kyiv broke down shortly after Moscow's February 2022 invasion. Conflict first erupted in eastern Ukraine in 2014 after a pro-Russian president was toppled in Ukraine's Maidan Revolution. Russia annexed Crimea and Moscow-backed separatists battled Kyiv's armed forces in eastern Ukraine. Putin, in video footage released on the eve of Witkoff's visit, hailed what his commanders said was Russia's capture of the city of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine as an important victory after a prolonged campaign.

Ukraine's military told Reuters its forces were still holding the northern part of the city and had attacked Russian forces in southern Pokrovsk. U.S. officials have put the casualty toll in the war at more than 1.2 million killed or wounded. Neither Ukraine nor Russia discloses its losses. The conflict has also caused widespread destruction in Ukrainian towns and cities and forced many people from their homes. Since the U.S. draft proposals emerged last month, European powers have been trying to bolster Ukraine against what they see as a punitive peace deal that could open up Russia to U.S. investment in oil, gas and rare earths and return Moscow to the G8.