Missile fired from Yemen sets off air raid sirens across central Israel

Air raid sirens sent millions of Israelis scrambling into bomb shelters on Sunday overnight after a missile was launched from Yemen, the military said.

The IDF Spokesperson announced that a ballistic missile had been launched from Yemen, and “the aerial defense systems intercepted the threat,” the statement said.

