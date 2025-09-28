Missile fired from Yemen sets off air raid sirens across central Israel

Air raid sirens sent millions of Israelis scrambling into bomb shelters on Sunday overnight after a missile was launched from Yemen, the military said.
The IDF Spokesperson announced that a ballistic missile had been launched from Yemen, and “the aerial defense systems intercepted the threat,” the statement said.
The Houthis’ previous missile fire toward Israel took place on Thursday evening, just hours after the Israeli Air Force carried out its most extensive strike to date in Sanaa, dropping more than 65 munitions on Houthi targets in the Yemeni capital.