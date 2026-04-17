Security alert near Israeli Embassy in London after suspected hazardous materials incident

British police said Friday they had deployed heightened security around the Israeli Embassy in London following reports of a possible hazardous substance in or near the compound, according to official statements. Authorities said they are investigating the incident but stressed there is no increased risk to public safety at this stage.
Police said the suspicion is that “a number of items were thrown,” after a video circulated overnight in which an anti-Israel group claimed it had directed drones carrying hazardous materials at the embassy. However, police said they do not currently assess that the embassy was attacked, although several items were found nearby.
Authorities confirmed a security operation and an investigation into the suspected hazardous material. It remains unclear what the substance is, how it was brought to the authorities’ attention, whether it arrived by mail or was detected by other means, and whether any suspects have been detained.
The Metropolitan Police response includes specialized units trained to assess hazardous materials, in line with standard protocol for suspected incidents involving diplomatic missions. Kensington Gardens, where the embassy is located, was closed to the public Friday due to what officials described as an “ongoing police investigation.”
British media noted that the official assessment of no increased public risk suggests the substance is not considered highly dangerous, such as one that would require evacuating nearby streets.
Israel’s Foreign Ministry said a suspected security incident in the park near the embassy was under review, adding that all embassy staff were safe and that the embassy itself was not attacked.
Since the outbreak of the war with Iran, threats against Israeli diplomatic missions worldwide have increased significantly, on top of already heightened risks since Oct. 7, 2023. Israeli embassies and consulates across Europe, North America and Asia have been operating under reinforced security protocols, with Israeli security services coordinating closely with local law enforcement.
The Israeli Embassy in London is among the most heavily secured diplomatic sites in the United Kingdom and has been a focal point for protests during the war, with demonstrators regularly gathering in Kensington against Israeli military operations in Lebanon and the campaign involving Iran. The ongoing police presence in the area may have contributed to the swift detection of Friday’s incident.