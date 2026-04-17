Security alert near Israeli Embassy in London after suspected hazardous materials incident

An anti-Israel group claimed it sent drones with hazardous materials toward the embassy; UK police found suspicious items nearby and closed Kensington Gardens, but said there is no increased public risk; Israel’s Foreign Ministry said the embassy was not hit

, |
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
London
Great Britain
Israeli embassy
British police said Friday they had deployed heightened security around the Israeli Embassy in London following reports of a possible hazardous substance in or near the compound, according to official statements. Authorities said they are investigating the incident but stressed there is no increased risk to public safety at this stage.
Police said the suspicion is that “a number of items were thrown,” after a video circulated overnight in which an anti-Israel group claimed it had directed drones carrying hazardous materials at the embassy. However, police said they do not currently assess that the embassy was attacked, although several items were found nearby.
The video released by the terror group
Authorities confirmed a security operation and an investigation into the suspected hazardous material. It remains unclear what the substance is, how it was brought to the authorities’ attention, whether it arrived by mail or was detected by other means, and whether any suspects have been detained.
The Metropolitan Police response includes specialized units trained to assess hazardous materials, in line with standard protocol for suspected incidents involving diplomatic missions. Kensington Gardens, where the embassy is located, was closed to the public Friday due to what officials described as an “ongoing police investigation.”
British media noted that the official assessment of no increased public risk suggests the substance is not considered highly dangerous, such as one that would require evacuating nearby streets.
Israel’s Foreign Ministry said a suspected security incident in the park near the embassy was under review, adding that all embassy staff were safe and that the embassy itself was not attacked.
1 View gallery
הפגנה פרו-פלסטינית ב לונדון ליד שגרירות ישראל ב לונדון בריטניה בצל מלחמה ב עזההפגנה פרו-פלסטינית ב לונדון ליד שגרירות ישראל ב לונדון בריטניה בצל מלחמה ב עזה
Among the most heavily secured in Britain: pro-Palestinian protest near the Israeli Embassy in London
(Photo: Reuters)
Since the outbreak of the war with Iran, threats against Israeli diplomatic missions worldwide have increased significantly, on top of already heightened risks since Oct. 7, 2023. Israeli embassies and consulates across Europe, North America and Asia have been operating under reinforced security protocols, with Israeli security services coordinating closely with local law enforcement.
The Israeli Embassy in London is among the most heavily secured diplomatic sites in the United Kingdom and has been a focal point for protests during the war, with demonstrators regularly gathering in Kensington against Israeli military operations in Lebanon and the campaign involving Iran. The ongoing police presence in the area may have contributed to the swift detection of Friday’s incident.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""